Salaam Takaful Limited Signs UNEP-FI Principles for Sustainable Insurance

Salaam Takaful Limited, being the largest dedicated general takaful operator and the first Islamic insurance in Pakistan, is committed to serving not only its policyholders but also the world they operate in. That is the reason they have been one of the most vocal supporters of ESG and its true practitioners in the country.

Its most recent feat in this regard is its inclusion as one of the prestigious signatories of the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP-FI) Principles for Sustainable Insurance (PSI). By doing so, Salaam Takaful has the distinction of being one of the first Islamic financial institutions to become a signatory to UNEP FI’s PSI.

Salaam Takaful believes that Islamic finance and ESG are confluent in terms of the impact of stewardship and shared value and the takaful industry has an important role to play in bridging the gap between Islamic finance and ESG.

Endorsed by the UN Secretary-General, the Principles for Sustainable Insurance have led to the largest collaborative initiative between the UN and the insurance industry—the PSI Initiative. Over 220 organizations worldwide have adopted the four Principles for Sustainable Insurance, including insurers representing about one-third of world premium volume and USD15 trillion in assets under management. The Principles are part of the insurance industry criteria of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices and FTSE4Good.

“We are delighted that Salaam Takaful is the first takaful company to sign the UNEP-FI’s Principles for Sustainable Insurance. Becoming a signatory to the PSI aligns both with our focus on mainstreaming takaful and to become part of a global network of insurance stakeholders who consider ESG along their entire value chain by embedding environmental, social, and governance objectives in their core business,” said Rizwan Hussain, Managing Director & CEO of Salaam Takaful Limited.