SnackVideo welcomes the Asia Cup 2022 #CricketFever with excitement and fervour

SnackVideo, the popular short-form video sharing platform is gearing up for the Asia Cup cricket season. SnackVideo invites its audience to head to the app and enjoy a diverse range of short videos and activities that will get them into the spirit of the game.

Users can enjoy the #CricketFever season on SnackVideo through quizzes, challenges, competitions and much more. They can take their favourite cricketer quiz, use the “Go Team Pakistan ” filter, and play the virtual cricket game in app to show their spirit for the game. They will also have the opportunity to participate in various competitions by sharing their favourite moments from the tournament, using the hashtag #CricketFever. Selected users will get a chance to win multiple prizes including jerseys, cricket kits, high-end mobile devices, and a lot more. Cash prizes will also be given to the Top 100 users.

Through the #CricketFever campaign, SnackVideo aims to encourage the people of Pakistan to show their love and support for the National team and motivate Pakistan players to emerge victorious from the championship.

Leading social media application SnackVideo is a popular platform in Pakistan. The short-form application allows users and content creators to express their creativity in a variety of ways such as dance, hacks, parodies, and much more. Built-in features such as music, filters, and effects allow users to distinguish their videos from the abundance of content on the platform.

With an active community of over 10 million, the app is user-friendly, catching the attention of a wide audience who can enjoy a diverse range of content. Interaction with the audience is also made easy through the live-stream feature. With its popularity growing by the day, the ways in which you can get creative are also increasing and through SnackVideo, entertainment is always at your fingertips.