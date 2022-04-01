Suzuki Pakistan increases car prices up to Rs1.65 million!

The latest prices hikes come into effect from today, 1 April, Friday, 2022.

Pakistan Suzuki Motors Company (PSMC) on Friday has announced a massive increase in the prices of all its car models ranging from Rs99,000 to Rs1.65 million.

The prices of its six locally assembled models of car company including, Suzuki Alto, Suzuki Wagon R, Suzuki Cultus, Suzuki Swift, Suzuki Bolan, Suzuki Ravi, and two imported CBU models, Suzuki Jimny and Suzuki APV have been increased.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is the second hike Suzuki has announced within the first four months of the current year.

The prices of Alto VXR have been increased from Rs1,546,000 to Rs1,675,000, a jump of Rs129,000.

Similarly, the price of the Alto AGS variant increased by Rs139,000 and it is now available at Rs1,886,000 against the old price of Rs1,747,000.

The cost of Wagon R VXR has been increased by Rs117,000 to Rs2,019,000, compared to the previous prices of Rs1,877,000. Wagon R VXL is now priced at Rs2,129,000 following an increase of Rs154,000.

Earlier, the vehicle was available at Rs1,975,000.

The price of Wagon RAGS has been risen to Rs2,319,000 compared to the previous rate of Rs2,158,000, showing an increase of Rs134,000.