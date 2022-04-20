Swabi Women’s University bans use of smartphones at the campus

Swabi Women’s University has banned the use of smartphones at the campus, starting today April 20.

In case of violating the instructions, a fine of Rs 5000/- would be imposed and the administration will also confiscate the phone set.

The administration of Women’s University Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has issued an official notification in this regard.

“Smartphones/touch screen mobile or tablets will not be allowed on the premises of Women University Swabi with effect from April 20, 2022 (Wednesday),” it said.

“It has been observed that students use extensive social media applications during university timings which affect their education, behaviour, and performance. Therefore, it is directed that students should not use mobile phones during university timings,” read the notification.

The notification stated that in case of violating the instructions a fine of Rs 5000/’ would be imposed and the phone would also be confiscated.