Swvl Pakistan pausing its services amid global economic downturn

Swvl, the popular bus-sharing service announced on Thursday that it is pausing its services amid the global economic downturn.

In an official announcement, Swvl shared that it would be “pausing” daily rides within Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Faisalabad from Friday (June 3) “in light of the global economic downturn”.

The service said that Swvl Travel (city-to-city) and Swvl Business (business-to-business) would remain fully operational.

The notification was sent to app users of the service.

“Swvl promised that having reliable, comfortable, and affordable means of transportation is not something fictional. We believed that every Pakistani should have this right, the right to commute safely every day,” the notification stated.

The news met the citizens, especially students, who rely on them as a mode of everyday travel with great disappointment.

I have got absolutely amazing experience in the past couple of years with #SwvL

Its sad to see it discontinue the service as I don't wanna drive to my office now. @SwvlPakistan

We DO NOT have any public transport. Somebody please do something about this. pic.twitter.com/YnAGX9WNHe — Kamran Hashmi (@kaamran) June 2, 2022