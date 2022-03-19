WBM Baby Care is here to provide the Best Care for your Child with its Gentle & Natural Products

WBM International is launching its Brand WBM baby care. A baby care line that incorporates premium care. With utmost gentleness in its baby care products. WBM Baby Care products go beyond mildness. To replenish the necessary moisture and nutrients in the skin of your baby.

With a large community of parents who have trusted WBM Baby Care for years. The brand is here to assist and support parents. In finding NATURAL solutions to all their baby problems.

Everything your baby needs, Naturally

The brand has developed lotions and moisturizers. Enhanced with their signature skin-nourishing natural ingredients. With responsible sourcing to safeguard the baby skin’s natural barrier.Building on its year’s tradition of moisture, mildness, and care.

“WBM baby care wants to help parents gain confidence. And trust their instincts when it comes to doing what’s best for their baby and themselves.” said Chairman and Managing Director WBM.“The new research, together with our profound understanding of the role of parents as caregivers. This has led us to believe that there are no ideal parents. Only genuine ones. We are proud to help parents in the care of themselves and their children. We’ve been dedicated to offering care. And mildness to women and men since 2008 when the WBM Care brand was first introduced. It’s an honor for us to look after babies. Using WBM baby care products in Pakistan, which provide a superior approach to care for their skin.”

Premium Quality, Premium Care (especially for babies)

Their premium range of products includes infant face moisturizers, body lotions, and massage oils. Also face creams, wipes, and baby laundry detergent. All are manufactured with hand-picked ingredients. Like Jojoba Oil, Wheat Germ Oil, Olive Oil, Natural Honey, Shea Butter, and Sunflower Oil. To put forward safe and pure grooming products for toddlers.

Furthermore, the brand is internationally accredited. Making it a safe choice for new parents. As the range is exceptionally safe for a newborn’s delicate, pure, and spotless skin. The brand uses non-irritating and mild ingredients. They are free of artificial scents, essential oils, sulfates, and parabens. Ensuring that sensitive skin is not harmed in any way.

“There has been a multitude of firms catering to providing natural and safe products for adults. But only a few in the market have brought forth the same for a newborn’s care,” says CEO WBM, when asked about his motivation for starting this new venture. “As we are becoming more knowledgeable about health, nutrition, and skin safety. It’s important to remember that our babies’ skin and hair deserve special attention and high-quality products. Through all of our carefully crafted natural products. We hope to provide the ultimate nourishment to their delicate skin.”

WBM Baby Care Lotion with honey, wheat germ oil, and organic olive oil protects, calms, and prevents the skin of babies from drying out. Which is especially important during the winters.WBM Baby Care Massage Oil also contains jojoba oil, wheat germ oil, sunflower oil, and organic olive oil, which protect baby skin from drying out. While also supporting its natural protective barrier and keeping its natural moisture content.

The fascinating WBM Baby Care Range is hypoallergenic and free of haphazard chemicals. Such as parabens, silicones, and paraffin oil, and is clinically tested and formulated under specialist supervision.

Ultra Care with Ultra-Sensitive Formulas

The rich and sensitive formulations of WBM baby care cater to all skin types. The WBM Baby Care rich moisture collection was created for babies with normal to dry skin. It goes above and beyond mildness to replace important nutrients. Help skin keeps its natural moisture. The entire product line is hypoallergenic, featuring pH-balanced and tear-free shampoos. With a non-irritating fragrance designed specifically for sensitive skin.

WBM baby care is a well-known brand. Available in more than 100+ countries across the world. The brand is trusted by parents all over the world. To gently cleanse and care for their baby’s sensitive skin.

“Natural ingredients with protecting and calming effects. Such as wheat germ oil and organic skin-nourishing oils, form the foundation of our product compositions. Every product contains a unique blend of natural ingredients. Designed specifically for the delicate and sensitive skin of babies. We don’t compromise on your baby’s safety. We picked the purest and the safest for your babies.”

–Marketing Head WBM International

WBM Baby Care Range is available on all major shopping websites. As well as on e-commerce sites worldwide. The products have all been clinically evaluated. These are only manufactured in the USA with the utmost care and responsibility. The whole manufacturing process is subjected to the most stringent quality monitoring.

About WBM Baby Care

WBM International’s Baby Care brand is the most popular baby-care brand globally. The overall products range includes massage oil, body washes, and face cream. Along with laundry detergents, body lotions, and baby care wipes. In 2008, WBM Baby Care debuted a line of baby care products. Designed specifically for the skin of babies. WBM baby care is sold in major shopping marts and mass outlets around the world.

WBM International is here with the prime goal of becoming a pioneer in the field of premium quality consumer goods. By introducing trustworthy, innovative, and safe products.

For more information, please visit: https://wbminternational.pk/health-beauty/skin-care/baby-care