WorldIceCreamDay: Ever wondered where ice cream came from?

Today marks the world celebrating Ice Cream Day!



But Have you ever wondered where ice cream came from?



Well, the legend says ice cream was invented some 2000 years ago in Persia.



When the Arabs conquered the Persian Empire, they enriched the recipe of snow chilled honey with milk and sugar.

And by the passage of time the frozen dessert has evolved around many countries adding their own specialties.

We are most familiar with the commercially made icecreams but there are tons of varieties that are associated with particular countries.

Here we pick the top 4 ice cream deserts that are known to be associated with Muslim countries.

1. Faloodeh, Iran

It is a traditional Iranian cold dessert similar to European sorbet.

Faloodeh is made from thin vermicelli-sized noodles made from starch in a semi-frozen syrup containing sugar and rose water.

It is often served with lime juice and sometimes ground pistachio.

2. Booza Ice Cream

This kind of ice cream is famous in Syria and Lebanon as well as in Egypt.

Booza is made through a process of pounding and stretching in a freezer drum, instead of the churning method.

This version of ice cream is popular for its stretchy and chewy structure.

Lebanese ice cream is called Booza or Buzza and sometimes it is referred to as Arabic ice cream.

The Egyptian Booza ice cream is thick and elastic.

It consists of a mixture of milk, cream, salep, mastic gum, and sugar.

The right combination of these ingredients produces a rich creamy taste and a gummy texture

3. Créponné, Algeria

Créponné is a traditional Algerian lemon sorbet that is said to originate in Oran, Algeria.

A tasty icy sweet treat is an Algerian specialty having white color and an unforgettable taste.

4. Sheeryakh, Afghanistan

The Afghani Sheeryakh means frozen milk or even milk in the Dari language.

It’s similar to Pakistani kulfi or khulfa.

Sheeryakh is made from cardamom, rose water, and vanilla.

It is served in small bowls the ice cream is topped with pistachios, almonds, and thick cream.

Let us know if you have tried any of these icecreams and which one is your favorite.