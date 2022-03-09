World’s first-ever person to receive pig’s heart transplant dies two months after surgery

The world’s first-ever person to receive a pig’s heart transplant has died two months after surgery!

David Bennett, 57, underwent the operation in January at The University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC) in the US.

The UMMC announced on Wednesday: “We are devastated by the loss of Mr. Bennett. He proved to be a brave and noble patient who fought all the way to the end. We extend our sincerest condolences to the family,” said Bartley P. Griffith, who conducted the surgery.

“His condition began deteriorating several days ago. After it became clear that he would not recover, he was given compassionate palliative care. He was able to communicate with his family during his final hours,” the statement from the hospital said.

“Before consenting to receive the transplant, Mr. Bennett was fully informed of the procedure’s risks, and that the procedure was experimental with unknown risks and benefits,” the statement added.

Doctors at the UMMC said that despite the loss, the experience had helped them learn and they “remain optimistic and plan on continuing our work in future clinical trials,” Muhammad Mohiuddin, director of the university’s cardiac xenotransplantation program, said.

“We have gained invaluable insights learning that the genetically modified pig heart can function well within the human body while the immune system is adequately suppressed.”

As being reported, the US Food and Drug Administration gave emergency authorization for doctors to carry out the pig-to-human heart transplant on December 31.

The heart given to Bennett had been genetically modified to prevent rejection.

Bennett received the heart transplant on January 7, however, passed away on March 8.