“A unique sound that combines the rush of city life with the tranquility of nature,” A talk with Matthew Melamed

Matthew Melamed, an indie-folk singer-songwriter from Tel Aviv, has just released his new single ‘And I’ to the world and has received great feedback.

We met with Matthew to ask him a few questions about his musical journey and his career.

He shared with us that his music is inspired by the everyday struggles and emotions of life and that he wants to connect with his audience through his storytelling.

Can you share with us how your upbringing in Tel Aviv influenced your sound?

Growing up in Tel Aviv and the neighboring city of Ramat Hasharon was a huge influence on my music. Tel Aviv is such a vibrant city, with a thriving music and art scene.

I spent a lot of my youth going to rock and indie shows, and even had the opportunity to perform with my own bands.

I was constantly inspired by local artists like Eviatar Banai and Asaf Avidan. Being able to experience both the fast-paced energy of the city and the peacefulness of living on the outskirts was the perfect combination for me.

It allowed me to find a balance and create a unique sound that combines the rush of city life with the tranquility of nature.

Congrats on the release of your latest single “And I”! I’ve been listening to it and I’ve noticed a shift in the sound compared to your previous songs, I’m really curious to know where that influence came from, would you mind sharing your thoughts?

Thank you! You’re right, the vibe and sound of “And I” is definitely different from my previous songs.

It was a period in my life where I found myself playing the piano a lot more and I ended up writing a few songs on it.

This particular song was actually written while I was still in a relationship, but I think deep down I already knew that things were not going to work out.

After the breakup, it felt like a natural thing to release a melancholic piano song as a way to process my emotions.

Also, this is the first time I’ve collaborated with another singer on one of my songs. But when I heard Lillia’s unique and touching voice, I knew I had to work with her on this one. The result is beyond amazing, and I’m really happy with how it turned out.

So, I’m curious, what can your fans expect to hear from you in the upcoming year? Are there any new projects or collaborations you’re working on that you’re particularly excited about? Any new styles or sounds you’re exploring?

I’m really excited for what’s to come in the upcoming year. I’ve been hard at work in the studio, experimenting with new sounds and pushing the boundaries of my music.