Oyeyeah
Music

#Go: Abdullah Siddiqui and Atif Aslam break the internet!

Coke Studio's ode to sensitivity 'Go' is here to inspire many

OyeYeah News    By NewsDesk96 views
posted on
Abdullah Siddiqui and Atif AslamAbdullah Siddiqui and Atif Aslam break the internet | OyeYeah News
Views

Abdullah Siddiqui and Atif Aslam break the internet with the Coke Studio 14 newly released song Go.

And we must say that Coke Studio’s ode to sensitivity ‘Go’ is here to inspire many.

Published Earlier:

Atif Aslam when it comes to CS needs no introduction however, the entry of Abdullah Siddiqui to the local music scene is making waves indeed.

We have seen Siddiqui’s master class has he collaborates for season 14 with Xulfi.

However, Go has taken it to another level!

The early reactions to the newly released song have arrived and all agree the CK 14 is raising the bar high with all the versatility it has brought so far.

 

the authorNewsDesk
All posts byNewsDesk

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You