Abrar ul Haq sends legal notice to UK record label over ‘Nach Punjaban’ ownership claims

Abrar ul Haq has sent a legal notice to the UK record label over ‘Nach Punjaban’ ownership claims.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday night, Abrar ul Haq informed his fans and followers that “My lawyers in the United Kingdom have issued a Legal Notice to Movie Box with respect to the misappropriation of my song Nach Punjaban”.

“More Updates will follow in the coming few days,” he added.

My lawyers in United Kingdom have issued a Legal Notice to Movie Box with respect to the misappropriation of my song “Nach Punjaban”. More Updates will follow in the coming few days.@1Moviebox #NachPunjaban #StopStealingOurSongs — Abrar Ul Haq (@AbrarUlHaqPK) June 25, 2022

The development comes days after Abrar declared that he will proceed to take legal action against Jugjugg Jeeyo producer Karan Johar, despite receiving a credit in the music video for The Punjaabban Song.

As reported, Movie Box is yet to respond to Haq’s legal notice.

Following the release of the Bollywood film’s trailer popular singer turned politician singer had tweeted, “I have not sold my song ‘Nach Punjaban’ to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like Karan Johar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all.”