Ali Zafar releases rendition of iconic ‘Hum Mustafavi Hain’

The offical song is recreated for the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers summit 2022.

Ali Zafar releases rendition of iconic 'Hum Mustafavi Hain'
The 48th meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers will be held on 22 and 23 March in the federal capital.

Published Earlier:

The latest rendition is the same song written by Jamiluddin Aali. 

Suhail Rana had composed the original song which become a symbol of the Islamic world in the voice of Mehdi Zaheer.

Introducing his effort, Ali Zafar in a tweet said: “There are over 2B Muslims in the world. The @UN resolution to combat Islamophobia is thus monumental. Let’s vow to create a world where discriminating in the name of religion is a thing of the past. My humble rendition was recreated for the OCIC summit.”

 

The original song was created as the official song for the 2nd Islamic Summit Conference 1974, which was held in Lahore.

The words were echoed throughout the streets of Pakistan, back in 1974 when 37 heads of the Muslim countries participated in the summit.

