Anoushay Abbasi shines bright like a diamond in Kashmir Beats Season 2

Anoushay Abbasi blesses us with her beautiful voice yet again at the Kashmir Beats Season 2 and this time with another power vocal actor turned singer Hassan Hayat Khan.

Din Chareya is an upbeat tune with a touch of old-school music and the chemistry between the two singers makes the song even more melodic.

“This song gives meaning to a very deep connection between two people.” Talking about her latest experience Anoushay Abbasi shared, “I am so glad to be part of the Kashmir Beats again and this time being paired with Hassan Hayat has been great. I think we both did justice to each other’s vocals.”

She feels very honoured to be part of this all over again.

Anoushay Abbasi is not just breaking barriers with her acting skills and charismatic persona but now her voice is also being loved and appreciated by everyone in the industry and her very own fans.

You can now watch the full music video here: