Arooj Aftab features on Times Square Billboard as Spotify’s Ambassador for EQUAL Pakistan

Arooj Aftab, the two-time Grammy nominee and the Ambassador of EQUAL Pakistan, Spotify’s Global Music Program, becomes the first Pakistani artist to light up Times Square in New York City, USA.
Representing women creators of Pakistan at a global level, Arooj Aftab is being featured as Spotify’s EQUAL Artist of the Month on the digital billboard ad in New York Times Square as part of EQUAL’s global campaign. The world’s most popular streaming platform, Spotify, aims to celebrate women creators by giving them a platform to share their content with the world.
“I am extremely excited to be the first Ambassador of EQUAL Pakistan because this kind of well-structured program will help uplift women in the audio industry of Pakistan,” said Arooj Aftab.
By introducing EQUAL Pakistan, Spotify’s mission is to celebrate Pakistani women creators by utilizing the platform’s resources and providing new opportunities for these creators through a globally cohesive and branded experience.
The EQUAL Pakistan program includes:
- EQUAL Pakistan playlist: Pakistan women artists are showcased at full volume on the country’s go-to playlist for discovering and supporting these talented creators. The playlist features diverse women voices, including Zahra Paracha, Abida Parveen, Wooly and the Uke, Annural Khalid, Maria Unera, and Amna Riaz.
- EQUAL Destination: Spotify listeners can enjoy listening to some of the most talented women artists from the country via playlists such as EQUAL Pakistan, Top Local Female artists in Pakistan 2021, Women of Coke Studio, This is Abida Parveen, and This is Noor Jehan on the EQUAL Destination.
- EQUAL Global Playlist: Featuring EQUAL Ambassadors and women artists from around the world, this playlist will serve as the ultimate listening experience, amplifying the EQUAL class of each month.
- Artist marketing: Each EQUAL Pakistan Ambassador of the Month will receive organic and on-platform promotion across Spotify’s editorial & social spaces. This model has proven effective in propelling significant growth on the platform in both the artists’ home countries and beyond. Arooj Aftab was featured on a billboard in Times Square on March 23 to honor her as Ambassador of the Month.