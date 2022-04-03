Arooj Aftab’s “Mohabbat” Wins Best Global Music Performance at 2022 GRAMMYs.



Aftab becomes the first Pakistani woman to win a GRAMMY.

The Brooklyn-based Pakistani vocalist is also up for Best New Artist at this year’s most anticipated music awards.



Aftab is attending the Grammys for the first time, with two nominations under her belt on the heels of her 2021 album “Vulture Prince.”

“I feel like this category in of itself has been insane… it should this be called yacht party category,” Aftab said onstage after receiving her trophy at the 64th GRAMMY Awards. “I made [this record] about everything that broke me and put me back together. Thank you for listening to it and making it yours.”

On achieving the historic feat, congratulations are in order for Arooj Aftab.

Popular singer Ali Zafar in his tweet said, “Wow! This is amazing. @arooj_aftab Having witnessed your journey since back in the day, your perseverance and pursuit for knowledge in your field give us great joy and a sense of pride. May you keep shining. Bohat si duyaayein.”

