Atif Aslam and Shae Gill’s collaboration leaves fans enthralled

Atif Aslam and Shae Gill pair up for a new song called 'Manzil' releasing on May 14.

Atif Aslam and Shae Gill’s collaboration has left the music fans enthralled!

As reported the popular singer Atif Aslam has collaborated with Pasoori sensation Shae Gill for a COVID vaccination promotion song titled, ‘Manzil’.

Atif Aslam and Shae Gill’s new song ‘Manzil’ will be released on May 14.

The newly released behind-the-scenes teaser video clip has caused a meltdown among the Atif Aslam and Shae Gill fans.

