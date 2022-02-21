Oyeyeah
Atif Aslam Wins Hearts as He Paid Tribute To Late Lata Mangeshkar at Dubai Concert

Atif Aslam sang Lata Mangeshkar's Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma hai & Naam Gum Jayega Chehra Yeh Badal Jayega

By Saman Siddiqui
Atif Aslam has won hearts!

The popular Pakistani singer paid a tribute to late Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar at his Dubai Concert.

Video clips of Atif Aslam’s musical tribute to Lata Mangeshkar at a Dubai concert singing popular song Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma hai.

 

He also sang Lata Jee’s other song Naam Gum Jayega.

The clips from the concert are now doing rounds on social media. 

 

The veteran’s death has left millions of her fans heartbroken across the globe.

Iconic Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on February 6, at the age of 92.

Fans of Atif Aslam also demand India unban the singer in the country.

All Indian Cine Workers Association has imposed a total ban on Pakistani artists and saying that strict action will be taken against any organisation found working with a Pak artiste.

