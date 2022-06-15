Atif Aslam’s fans over the moon for his new song in film ‘Lover’

Atif Aslam’s fans are over the moon for his new song in the film ‘Lover’.

As soon as the trailer of the Indian Punjabi film Lover came out, the hashtag #AtifAslam started to trend on Twitter’s timeline.

Fans just can’t wait for the Atif Aslam song terming it a blockbuster.

As reported, Guri and Ronak Joshi’s upcoming romantic drama will feature six songs, which have been crooned by six different amazing artists.

Check out reactions pouring into Atif Aslam’s new song titled Rangreza:

Jungle me Sannata Chhaa rha hai

Suna hai ek purana Sher wapas aa rha hai 😎

RANGREZA BY ATIF ASLAM OUT SOON #AtifAslam

Punjabi cinemas seem to be on a roll but it is pertinent to mention that India has banned Pakistani artists.

The film Lover is a Geet MP3 presentation, produced by KV Dhillon and Parvar Nishan Singh, and co-directed by Dilsher Singh and Khushpal Singh.

The film is all set to release in theatres on July 1, 2022.

And Atif Aslam’s fans are already excited!