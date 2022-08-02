Oyeyeah
Beyoncé to change offensive lyrics on ‘Renaissance’ song following backlash

Co-written with Canadian rapper Drake, the dance track appears to use the word “spaz” in the colloquial sense of temporarily losing control or acting erratically.

Beyoncé to change offensive lyrics on the ‘Renaissance’ song following backlash!

American singer’s just-released album ‘Heated’ drew backlash on social media over a line in the track.

Meanwhile “RENAISSANCE” has now surpassed 200 million streams on Spotify.

It becomes her fastest album to achieve this!

 

A spokesperson for the singer told Billboard in a statement on Monday morning that “the word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced.”

What music fans saw a day earlier, in the uptempo dance song, Beyoncé drops into a frenzied, explicit rap near the end and she growls: “Yadda yadda yah, yadda yaddah yah, yah/ Yadda yadda yadda, bom bom, kah kah/ Spazzin’ on that a**/ Spaz on that a**/ Fan me quick, girl, I need my glass.”

The song on her album Renaissance uses the word “spaz,” which is considered a derogatory reference to the medical term spastic diplegia, a form of cerebral palsy.

As soon as the album was out, social media was buzzing over the controversial line in the track!

