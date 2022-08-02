Beyoncé to change offensive lyrics on ‘Renaissance’ song following backlash

Beyoncé to change offensive lyrics on the ‘Renaissance’ song following backlash!

American singer’s just-released album ‘Heated’ drew backlash on social media over a line in the track.

Meanwhile “RENAISSANCE” has now surpassed 200 million streams on Spotify.

It becomes her fastest album to achieve this!

A spokesperson for the singer told Billboard in a statement on Monday morning that “the word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced.”

What music fans saw a day earlier, in the uptempo dance song, Beyoncé drops into a frenzied, explicit rap near the end and she growls: “Yadda yadda yah, yadda yaddah yah, yah/ Yadda yadda yadda, bom bom, kah kah/ Spazzin’ on that a**/ Spaz on that a**/ Fan me quick, girl, I need my glass.”

The song on her album Renaissance uses the word “spaz,” which is considered a derogatory reference to the medical term spastic diplegia, a form of cerebral palsy.

As soon as the album was out, social media was buzzing over the controversial line in the track!