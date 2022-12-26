Black Box Sounds Announces Krewella Pakistan Tour 2023

Black Box Sounds, the producers of Mad Decent Block Party proudly announce the ‘Krewella Pakistan Tour 2023’ which will kick off on January 6th, 2023 in Islamabad and continue in Lahore on January 7th, 2023.

Apart from headliner Krewella, other supporting acts in the two-day line-up include Chrome Sparks, Dj Barrister, Khyber 13, Shae Gill, Natasha Humera Ejaz, and Turhan James performing in Islamabad, with Krewella, Chrome Sparks, Khyber 13 and Turhan James continuing their scintillating performances in Lahore.

The venues for both cities have yet to be announced, although 6:30 pm to 12 midnight is the allotted concert time with gates opening at 4 pm.

Leading act Krewella is an American electronic dance music band from the Chicago suburb of Northbrook, Illinois, United States, that formed in 2007 and comprises sisters Jahan Yousaf and Yasmine Yousaf whose father is of Pakistani descent.

Their musical style has been described as EDM, dance-rock, and dance-pop. However, Krewella’s style has been influenced by a number of electronic sub-genres, including progressive; house, electro-house, dub step, brostep; trap music; nu-metal electro; complextro, and trance. Krewella is represented by record labels Columbia, Monstercat, and Mixed Kids.

Their debut EP, Play Hard, was released on June 18, 2012, exclusively on Beatport, followed by its release on other digital platforms on June 26, 2012. Later, their debut album, Get Wet, was released on September 24, 2013, on iTunes.

Chrome Sparks is an indie electronic project helmed by Brooklyn-based Jeremy Malvin, who began producing music under the name while attending college in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The genres of music represented include Dance; Electronic and Pop.

Chrome Sparks’ songs blend playfully manipulated samples and vocals and are equally primed for dance parties as well as chilling out.

Represented by record labels Counter Records, Future Classic, and Chrome Sparks, his albums include Chrome Sparks, Sparks EP, Sparks, Be On Fire, My <3.

Khyber13 is an Electronic Music producer and DJ based out of Chandigarh. Khyber13 has been reared in the Pukhtoon culture. His sound varies from Ethnic, Electronica to Afro and Hip Hop. Having a key role in promoting his high-energy blend of genres, he has played at numerous clubs and music festivals in India sharing the stage with multiple musical bigwigs

Influenced by 80s sounds, DJ Barrister has shared the stage with Sydney Blu, Jimmy Van M & Sander Kleinenberg and enjoys “remixing melodies and making people dance.”

Natasha Humera Ejaz is an Islamabad-based Pop singer and songwriter who has been inspired by singers like Bjork, Jeff Buckley, and Esperanza Spalding. Natasha has worked over the past ten years to develop her unique vocal timbre, which bears hints of her background in jazz and Broadway musicals. Represented by record label Rearts Records, her debut album was entitled ‘Till the End of Time.’

Anushae Babar Gill popularly known as Shae Gill is a Pakistani singer and cover-artist renowned for her Punjabi duet song “Pasoori” with Ali Sethi.

Shae Gill began her career as a cover artist on Instagram in 2019 before releasing her debut original duet “Pasoori.”

Karachi-based and Ottawa-bred DJ and Music Producer Turhan James, renowned for producing within a variety of EDM genres has been the support opening act for live back-to-back performances by headliners Afrojack and Steve Aoki; an opening act for Grammy Award-winning, platinum-certified DJ/ producer and international icon Tiësto; as well as the support opening act for a live performance by headliner DJ/ producer Martin Garrix. Some of Turhan’s previous titles include ‘Normal Life’, ‘Feel Alive’ ‘Wicked Ways’ ‘Amsterdam’ and ‘LA’ which featured Kelsey Hayes and was a momentous milestone hitting 1,931,152 streams in just over six months on Spotify.

Tickets for Krewella’s Pakistan 2023 Tour are available on [email protected] https://ticketwala.pk/

and from Black Box [email protected] https://www.blackboxsounds.com/

Catwalk Event Management and Productions is the official PR partner for the Krewella Pakistan Tour 2023.