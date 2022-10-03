BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s Leaked Photos: YG Entertainment to take legal action

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s leaked private photos in the past few weeks had created quite a buzz and fueled dating roumours with BTS’ V.

In the latest development, YG Entertainment, the agency representing the K-pop girl band has announced that they are taking legal action against the individual(s) who leaked Jennie’s personal photos online.

Here is YG Entertainment’s full statement:

This is YG Entertainment.

We are revealing that we have officially requested the police to investigate the original distributor of BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s personal photos. YG has been continuously monitoring the relevant content, and we submitted a complaint last September after collecting information.

In order to minimize further damage, YG has refrained from commenting [regarding the situation] and expressing our stance. However, the recent mass production of rumors, accusations, personal attacks, sexual harassment, and invasion of privacy sparked by the personal photos have been occurring indiscriminately, so we felt a sense of responsibility, making it difficult for us to overlook this any longer. Therefore, we want to reveal the facts of the legal action, and we want to correct the situation.

YG is taking strong legal action against posts that are tarnishing the character and reputation of our agency’s artist. We inform you that we have filed a complaint for defamation under the Information and Communications Network Act, violation of the prohibition of illegal information distribution, and obscene use of communication media for the actions of repeatedly uploading information that has not been verified to be true and writing excessively malicious posts.

We plan on taking all [possible] legal action without any leniency for further harm that occurs afterwards. The photos that have circulated online were revealed illegally regardless of one’s personal intentions. The act of sharing [these personal photos] is not only a secondary offense, but it is also subject to legal punishment. We sincerely ask that you avoid this indiscriminate sharing.

YG Entertainment will continue to work hard to protect the rights of the agency’s artist going forward. Thank you.