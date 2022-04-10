BTS ARMY reacts to Permission to Dance run in Vegas!
The 2022 Grammy-nominated band set the stage on fire at Sin City’s Allegiant Stadium on Friday (April 8) with its first of four shows, attended by thousands of fans who got the chance to groove on BTS’s blockbuster hit numbers.
Global sensation BTS sent its millions of fans, The ARMYs into a frenzy as reactions continue to pour in on the Twitter feed.
Finally!! Watch @itstetrisbish freak out about Jimin during ON 😭💜 #BTS #BTSCONCERT pic.twitter.com/jrI5kwZcwH
— Brooke Morrison (@OnAirBrooke) April 9, 2022
📍PTD ON STAGE LAS VEGAS [ D-1]
WTF JUNGKOOK !! Not 2, But 3 times he did it 😭😭#BTSJUNGKOOK#PTD_ON_STAGE_LV#PTD_ON_STAGE_LV_day1#BTSCONCERT#BTSinLASVEGAS pic.twitter.com/m3BnT5bcnO
— 방탄 ⟭⟬ 💛🧈 (@NunaBangtan0793) April 9, 2022
" i made many happy memories and had a wonderful time together, thank you much, we did our best, i hope today was a happy memory for you, i love you" – Jeon Jungkook 💜#PTD_ON_STAGE_LV @BTS_twt#BTSCONCERT #방탄소년단pic.twitter.com/Hlw3zzXIJx
— Brey⁷ || 🇵🇭 🇰🇷 (Rest) (@btstaendard) April 10, 2022
Fans are more than excited to see band members; RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook’s heartfelt speeches, and unforgettable dance moves.
LOOK AT JUNGKOOKS SMILE 😭😭#taekook #taehyung #jungkook #PTD_ON_STAGE_LV_DAY2 #PTD_ON_STAGE_LV pic.twitter.com/miJUVvCR2i
— Taekook Girl⁷🐯🐰 𐤀 (@gglui18) April 10, 2022
JHOPE WHAT WAS THE REASON#BTS #BTS_PTD_ON_STAGE_LAS_VEGAS pic.twitter.com/qzHbRl7tS5
— Amanda⁷ ♡ (@bunniejm) April 10, 2022
THE ENERGY IS ALWAYS AMAZING 💜 #bts #BTS_THE_CITY_LasVegas #BTS_PTD_ON_STAGE_LAS_VEGAS #BTSARMY pic.twitter.com/vmCPzkCqqJ
— Sandy Letourneau (@i_purple_you_92) April 9, 2022
TAE GAVE AN ARMY FLOWERS AND THEY THREW IT BACK!.!. #BTS_PTD_ON_STAGE_LAS_VEGAS #PTD_ON_STAGE_LV #BTS_THE_CITY_LasVegas pic.twitter.com/XcsM1Tw8Xj
— alex⁷ @ptdlv (@gcfsdior) April 9, 2022
Kim Taehyung’s slow dancing with Jungkook at PTD Las Vegas Concert sends Taekook Stans into a frenzy.
Life goes on with vminkook #BTSCONCERT #BTS_PTD_ON_STAGE_LAS_VEGAS #PTD_ON_STAGE_LV #PTD_ON_STAGE_LV_DAY2 pic.twitter.com/3dVeDQlBx1
— OT7 (@boyscoutsbts7) April 10, 2022
GO GO – notice how I quickly moved the camera to find hobi cause I knew it’d be lit where he was 😂 #bts #BTSCONCERT #BTS_PTD_ON_STAGE_LAS_VEGAS #BTSAllegiantStadium #BTS_PTD_ON_STAGE_Lv_day2 pic.twitter.com/bm9u3dvLdJ
— ✨ soulbae 소울배 ✨ (@soulbaexo) April 10, 2022
JUNGKOOK LEFT NO CRUMBS #BTS_PTD_ON_STAGE_LAS_VEGAS #PTD_ON_STAGE_LV #BTS_THE_CITY_LasVegas pic.twitter.com/U8apwdSGlZ
— alex⁷ @ptdlv (@gcfsdior) April 9, 2022
BTS’ Las Vegas tour continued till Saturday and will pick up again April 15-16.
79 years old army!!!Amazing fandom #BTSCONCERT #BTS_THE_CITY_LasVegas #PTD_ON_STAGE_LV #ptd_kodyssey pic.twitter.com/IXxSZ8aem5
— Korea Odyssey (@korea_odyssey) April 9, 2022
y’all i’m ready to seduce namjoon #NAMJOON #BTSCONCERT #BTSTICKETSELLING #BTSARMY #btsnamjoon #btsrm #rm @bts_bighit @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/jMSUDH3DuZ
— ⁷ ⟭⟬ (@BTSandKarina) April 9, 2022
LO UNICO QUE QUIERO ES PODER HACER ESTO CUANDO TENGA MI AUTO COMO TODO UN ADULTO INDEPENDIENTE:#BTSCONCERT #PTD_ON_STAGE_LV #BTS pic.twitter.com/Flg2JdM6DL
— Jinwoo♡ (@Jinwo_97) April 8, 2022
I don’t normally post my fancams online but….not today…today…we…SHARE!!! #bts #TheWaitIsOver_BTSinVegas #BTSCONCERT #PermissionToDance #BoyWithLuv #Soundcheck pic.twitter.com/Rfs9XJ8BTD
— PermissionToPurple (@purple_joonie91) April 8, 2022