BTS ARMY reacts to Permission to Dance run in Vegas

BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS is headed to Allegiant Stadium on April 8 & 9 and 15 & 16!

The 2022 Grammy-nominated band set the stage on fire at Sin City’s Allegiant Stadium on Friday (April 8) with its first of four shows, attended by thousands of fans who got the chance to groove on  BTS’s blockbuster hit numbers.

Published Earlier:

Global sensation BTS sent its millions of fans, The ARMYs into a frenzy as reactions continue to pour in on the Twitter feed.

 

 

Fans are more than excited to see band members; RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook’s heartfelt speeches, and unforgettable dance moves.

 

 

Kim Taehyung’s slow dancing with Jungkook at PTD Las Vegas Concert sends Taekook Stans into a frenzy.

 

BTS’ Las Vegas tour continued till Saturday and will pick up again April 15-16.

 

