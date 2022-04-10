BTS ARMY reacts to Permission to Dance run in Vegas!

The 2022 Grammy-nominated band set the stage on fire at Sin City’s Allegiant Stadium on Friday (April 8) with its first of four shows, attended by thousands of fans who got the chance to groove on BTS’s blockbuster hit numbers.

Global sensation BTS sent its millions of fans, The ARMYs into a frenzy as reactions continue to pour in on the Twitter feed.

" i made many happy memories and had a wonderful time together, thank you much, we did our best, i hope today was a happy memory for you, i love you" – Jeon Jungkook 💜#PTD_ON_STAGE_LV @BTS_twt#BTSCONCERT #방탄소년단pic.twitter.com/Hlw3zzXIJx — Brey⁷ || 🇵🇭 🇰🇷 (Rest) (@btstaendard) April 10, 2022

Fans are more than excited to see band members; RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook’s heartfelt speeches, and unforgettable dance moves.

Kim Taehyung’s slow dancing with Jungkook at PTD Las Vegas Concert sends Taekook Stans into a frenzy.

GO GO – notice how I quickly moved the camera to find hobi cause I knew it’d be lit where he was 😂 #bts #BTSCONCERT #BTS_PTD_ON_STAGE_LAS_VEGAS #BTSAllegiantStadium #BTS_PTD_ON_STAGE_Lv_day2 pic.twitter.com/bm9u3dvLdJ — ✨ soulbae 소울배 ✨ (@soulbaexo) April 10, 2022

BTS’ Las Vegas tour continued till Saturday and will pick up again April 15-16.