BTS is not getting disbanded, HYBE CEO denies rumors!

The development comes a day after the news reports claimed that the international K-pop sensation BTS will be taking a group hiatus, while the members will be focusing on their individual projects.

Following the news, the rumors spread like wildfires that the group’s disbandment is next on cards.

As reported the BTS label CEO Park Ji Won has sent an e-mail to all employees at HYBE to clear the air over the situation.

The content of the email is now doing rounds on various portals stating: “Through the ‘BTS Festa Dinner Party‘, BTS expressed their desire to expand their range of activities by combining group activities and individual activities for the continued growth and maturation of the group. Portions of the video are being blown out of proportion and wrongly interpreted, which is leading to the spread of false information.”

“BTS is not even considering disbanding the group at all, and there’s no process going on regarding the disbandment of the group,” BTS’ label CEO Park Ji Won stated.



The CEO further assured BTS won’t be entirely stopping group activities just because they’ll be focusing on individual activities.

“They’ve already been set up or are currently in the works. They’ll be announced soon, and there’ll be a synergistic effect between their individual and group activities. In the case of group activities, the promotions for their ‘Proof‘ album are already happening, and more group activities are in the process of setting up. BTS has had long-term breaks before in the past, and through this period of individual promotions, each member will be able to have their own break and individual activities. Both the artists and company aim to further establish BTS as 21st-century pop icons with the diversification of their activities,” the email stated.



BTS ARMY and fans were quick to respond to the hiatus announcement that lead to disbandment rumors.

To do something for 10 years and start so young is quite something. The success has been phenomenal. The fact #BtS wanna discover who they are now and wanna be as individuals is undestandable and I wish them the best journey having fun finding out. 🎉🎉🎉 — MAX (@ThisIsMax) June 14, 2022

I WILL LOVE THEM FOREVER

I WILL WAIT FOR THEM FOREVER

THANK YOU BTS

I WILL SUPPORT YOU ALL FOR WHATEVER YOU PPL DO

I WILL BE AN ARMY FOREVER

ALWAYS AND FOREVER #BTSBestFriendsOfMyLife #btshiatus #thankyouBts pic.twitter.com/vwB4FnYVZy — @jo_ree 💜 HAPPY BTS DAY💜💜 (@Joreebtsarmy7) June 14, 2022

When RM is talking it always hits u differently. Im crying 😭😭😭

No matter how much time they take to comeback I will gladly wait for them with a happy smile….#btshiatus #BTSARMY #BTS pic.twitter.com/87AxX166Vi — 𝕾𝖆𝖘𝖍 ♡ 𝒍𝒐𝒐𝒌𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒎𝒐𝒐𝒕𝒔 (@wytentae) June 14, 2022

BTS going from WE to ME was supposed to happen back in 2020 after their Map of the Soul tour, but since the pandemic happened they decided to stay with us to help us get through 2 tough years. It's about time they choose "me" 🥺#BTS#BTSARMY #BTSBestFriendsOfMyLife pic.twitter.com/TF8Noizljq — cardcaptor ଓ || trade jimin deco kit rpc (@namgijinist) June 15, 2022