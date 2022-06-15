Oyeyeah
BTS is not getting disbanded, HYBE CEO denies rumors

"BTS is not even considering disbanding the group at all, and there's no process going on regarding the disbandment of the group," BTS' label CEO Park Ji Won stated.

The development comes a day after the news reports claimed that the international K-pop sensation BTS will be taking a group hiatus, while the members will be focusing on their individual projects.

Published Earlier:

Following the news, the rumors spread like wildfires that the group’s disbandment is next on cards.

As reported the BTS label CEO Park Ji Won has sent an e-mail to all employees at HYBE to clear the air over the situation.

The content of the email is now doing rounds on various portals stating: “Through the ‘BTS Festa Dinner Party‘, BTS expressed their desire to expand their range of activities by combining group activities and individual activities for the continued growth and maturation of the group. Portions of the video are being blown out of proportion and wrongly interpreted, which is leading to the spread of false information.”

The CEO further assured BTS won’t be entirely stopping group activities just because they’ll be focusing on individual activities.

“They’ve already been set up or are currently in the works. They’ll be announced soon, and there’ll be a synergistic effect between their individual and group activities. In the case of group activities, the promotions for their ‘Proof‘ album are already happening, and more group activities are in the process of setting up. BTS has had long-term breaks before in the past, and through this period of individual promotions, each member will be able to have their own break and individual activities. Both the artists and company aim to further establish BTS as 21st-century pop icons with the diversification of their activities,” the email stated.

BTS ARMY and fans were quick to respond to the hiatus announcement that lead to disbandment rumors.

 

