BTS making a comeback with another new album, releasing on June 10, 2022

BTS is making a much-anticipated comeback with another new album!

The new album will be released on June 10, 2022.

BigHit Music, the septet’s agency, broke the news on April 16.

“Details on the new album will be provided in a separate notice at a later date,” BigHit Music stated.



However, the BTS first teased fans with the new album’s glimpse at the last of the band’s recent four-night Las Vegas residency, when date of ‘2022.06.10’ – June 10 – showed up on the screen at the end of the show, alongside the tagline: “We are Bulletproof.”

Later the first-ever teaser was officially shared on social media leaving the ARMYs more than excited!

So mark the date 2022.06.10!

BTS’ last official single ‘Permission To Dance’ was released in July 2021.

A few months later, the track was followed by a collaboration with Coldplay on ‘My Universe’.

BTS marked their post-pandemic return to in-person performances with ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ in Los Angeles, California.

The septet held a short residency at the SoFi Stadium on November 27 and 28, and December 1 and 2, 2021.

According to Billboard, the Los Angeles leg of their ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ concert series sold 214,000 tickets and grossed US$33.3million (£25million).