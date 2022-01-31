BTS’s Jimin Tests Positive For COVID-19

BTS’s Jimin has tested positive for COVID-19 and has undergone successful surgery for acute appendicitis.

The update on Jimin’s health was shared by BTS official agency BiGHIT MUSIC in a statement on Weverse on Monday.

The statement said:

“Jimin experienced sudden abdominal pain, along with a mild sore throat, on January 30 in the afternoon. After noticing his symptoms, Jimin visited a hospital emergency room for a thorough examination. After the examination, Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and was tested positive for COVID-19.

He underwent successful surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31, and is currently recuperating. He is receiving in-patient treatment and, although he is currently experiencing a mild sore throat, is making a speedy recovery.”

The international sensation K-pop group BTS has been on their extended vacation after returning from America.

As being reported, despite finishing their quarantine time, Jimin had no contact with the other members during the infectious stage.

Following the announcement on social media, hashtag #GetWellSoonJimin is trending on Twitter with BTS ARMY extending messages for Jimin to get well soon.

let’s all pray for jimin’s fast recovery and for the other members to stay healthy and safe 🥺🙏🏻 — ⁷ (slow) (@btschaneIs) January 31, 2022

get well soon jimin ♡ pic.twitter.com/7FM8qDEOGX — bts oldies ♡ (@oldiesbts) January 31, 2022

to our jimin: today we are wishing you a speedy recovery. we love you so much and hope you come back stronger and healthier 💜💜#GetWellSoonJimin pic.twitter.com/xP1Y5eQj5G — keep strugglin⁷ (slow) (@keepstrugglin_) January 31, 2022

jimin will be fine, you will get well soon, we will wait for you to come back jiminie, get well soon #GetWellSoonJimin pic.twitter.com/RCyNHf9usc — ♡ (@mdlwartae) January 31, 2022