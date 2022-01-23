CokeStudio14 continues to set bar so high with Atif & Momina’s Sajan Das Na

Coke Studio 14 continues to set the bar so high!

Coke Studio 14’s new track Sajan Das Na, featuring seasoned favourites Atif Aslam and Momina Mustehsan is out and yes it’s an instant hit.



This romantic pop number, produced by Xulfi and Abdullah Siddiqui, stands out with the singers’ silky vocals, a decent beat. Seems more like a musical conversation caught on camera.



Well, we have seen Momina engaged in a similar kind of song when she collaborated with Bilal Saeed for Bari and Uchiyaan Dewaraan (Baari 2).

However, Atif Aslam singing on low cords and giving kinda rap treatment in Sajan Das Na looks quite appealing and shows his adaptive diversity.

Music fans who were eagerly looking forward to seeing the duo singing together took to several others took to social media to express their love of the track.

At the same time for some listeners, the song did not live up to their expectations.

Atif never fails to impress 🎶💜

He can sing any kind of songs. Loved momina's part too 😍 Sajan das na by Atif Aslam #AtifAslam #SajanDasNa pic.twitter.com/c9NoNsgYwy — RaFaZ aaDeeZ 🎵 (@RafazTweets) January 23, 2022

Obsessed with #SajanDasNa ❤️❤️#AtifAslam and Momina's voice just magical — Muhammad Waheed (@WaheedViews) January 23, 2022

I love love Sajan Das Na but does anyone else miss the musicality in Coke Studio?? The intruments??? I kinda do. Like imagine Sajan Das Na, same melody, same vocals but the true coke Studio kinda instrumental set up — GG (@aadeezgg) January 22, 2022

Exactly. This could be a great commercial song but the coke Studio chemistry isn't there — GG (@aadeezgg) January 22, 2022

It's Drizzling here in Lahore and with that song Sajan Das na By Atif Aslam and Momina making that rain 🌧️ More romantic#cokestudio14 #AtifAslam pic.twitter.com/Y8eRJlt64w — Malik Asghar ⁦ਮਲਿਕ ਅਸਗ਼ਰ (@MalikAsaarAwan) January 22, 2022

It song and the singers are also receiving love from across the border.

After the back-to-back success of the season’s previous offerings, we want to see more of it soon!