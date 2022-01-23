Oyeyeah
Music

#CokeStudio14 continues to set bar so high with Atif & Momina’s Sajan Das Na

After the back to back success of the season’s previous offerings, we want to see more of it soon

OyeYeah News    By NewsDesk24 views
posted on
Views

Coke Studio 14 continues to set the bar so high!

Coke Studio 14’s new track Sajan Das Na, featuring seasoned favourites Atif Aslam and Momina Mustehsan is out and yes it’s an instant hit.

Published Earlier:

This romantic pop number, produced by Xulfi and Abdullah Siddiqui, stands out with the singers’ silky vocals, a decent beat. Seems more like a musical conversation caught on camera.

Well, we have seen Momina engaged in a similar kind of song when she collaborated with Bilal Saeed for Bari and Uchiyaan Dewaraan (Baari 2).

However, Atif Aslam singing on low cords and giving kinda rap treatment in Sajan Das Na looks quite appealing and shows his adaptive diversity.

Music fans who were eagerly looking forward to seeing the duo singing together took to several others took to social media to express their love of the track. 

At the same time for some listeners, the song did not live up to their expectations.

 

It song and the singers are also receiving love from across the border.

After the back-to-back success of the season’s previous offerings, we want to see more of it soon!

 

the authorNewsDesk
All posts byNewsDesk

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You