Farhan Saeed sets the stage on fire as he performs Naukar Shah Da at the Kashmir Beats Season 2

Farhan Saeed gives a soulful performance at the Kashmir Beats Season 2 as he performs Naukar Shah Da, a qawwali that takes us on a spiritual journey of love and devotion.

Farhan Saeed has shown versatility time and time again and Naukar Shah Da is proof that he set the stage on fire this year in season 2 of Kashmir Beats.

He created magic on stage through his mystical and euphoric performance.

Singing qawwali requires a lot of emotions and soul setting and Farhan Saeed gave the audiences just that through his powerful vocals and stage performance where everything felt so real and organic and straight from the heart. Farhan’s phenomenal performance has touched the hearts of millions and it continues to do so.

With 1 million views in less than 3 days, Naukar Shah Da is definitely on top of season 2 of Kashmir Beats this year.

“It was surreal performing Naukar Shah Da on stage as it gave me goosebumps and this sense of devotion and a roller coaster of emotions. And I am so glad I was honoured to do justice to a qawwali of that level”, stated Farhad.

From the lyrics to the music to the soul performance, FarhanSaaed took qawwali to a whole different level and turned it into a masterpiece. And changed the entire vibe of Kashmir Beats Season 2 by adding his very own touch to it.