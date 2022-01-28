Feroze Khan set to make singing debut with an English rap single

Feroze Khan is set to make his singing debut with an English rap single!

The Khaani star dropped the hint in a recent social media post.

Feroze Khan who currently stars in the ongoing drama Aye Musht-e-Khaak has shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) clip in which he was seen recording an English song.

“It’s times like these that I wanna come and wreck it !!! The track comes out soon,” Feroze Khan captioned his video clip.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Feroze Khan (@ferozekhan)

According to our source, Feroze Khan is collaborating with rap star Ahmed Murtaza for the new single.