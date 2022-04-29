Hadiqa Kiani lashes out at Indian singer for a ‘shameless rendition’ of her song

Hadiqa Kiani lashes out at an Indian singer for a ‘shameless rendition’ of her song!

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Hadiqa Kiani shared Indian singer Kanika Kapoor’s rendition of Boohey Barian titled Buhe Baryian.

According to her nobody from India or Saregama took permission from her and she is not being paid any royalties.

It’s a known fact that Boohey Barian is Hadiqa’s first Punjabi-language song.

It was written by her mother Khawar Kiani for her Platinum-selling second album, Roshni, which was released in 1999.

Sharing the screenshot of the music video on her Instagram story, The Hona Tha Pyaar crooner wrote, “Another day and another shameless rendition of the song my mother wrote. No one asked for my permission, no one has given me royalties, they just take the song that my mother wrote and I recorded, and use it as an easy money-making scheme.”

“So far, it’s been stolen to be used in multiple Bollywood films starring the likes of Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta. It’s been stolen by every other singer who sings on stage while earning. And of course, by many singers who produce full music videos. Some of these cover videos have received almost 200 million views on YouTube. The latter gives me ‘credit’ by mentioning ‘original song: Boohey Barian by Hadiqa Kiani,” Hadiqa added.

Hadiqa went on to say that almost every time she has covered a song, she has bought its rights, taken permission from the artist, or paid royalties because that’s the ethical way to go about things.

She added, “I’m alive and well, if you want to sing my songs, ask me first. I want to be flattered by these covers because, in theory, they are paying a tribute. But there’s a right and wrong way to do something. Profiting off of someone else’s hit song without any thought is not right.”

Indian singer Kanika Kapoor unveiled her stolen rendition of Boohey Barian on April 28.

The Dobara star sharing a screenshot of commentators informing Indian listeners about the original track, wrote “Grateful to my fans and supporters. These people will buy millions of fake views and comments but real people know the truth.”

In another Story, Hadiqa dded a list of bot comments to let her followers know how they can “spot fake and paid comments from bots on Instagram.”