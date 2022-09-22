Introducing Emerging Artist Maverick Kang

Maverick Kang, an emerging artist just released his new album, ILLUMINATION, with singles like DARK MAGNOLIA and HEAT SENSOR which inspire his audience with his exceptional ability to create unique songs while staying updated on the current trends.

This is something not any artist can pull off without exceptional passion and talent. His new records are some that will remind the listeners of some famous legends in this field.

This has been one of his greatest dreams. Being a stunt actor is something he has been successful with and trying his luck in music has only proven that he is a man of exceptional skills in both fields.

These new tracks have been smashing the streaming game with a huge spike for weeks now.

He is already the hot talk of hip-hop listeners. It is full of nostalgia. We are sure this young artist will go further.