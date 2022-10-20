Jin’s first official solo single ‘The Astronaut,’ coming out on Oct 28, ahead of military duty

Jin’s first official solo single ‘The Astronaut,’ is coming out on Oct 28!

The release date of BTS member Jin’s first official solo single was confirmed by the K-Pop band’s agency.

“BTS member Jin’s first official solo single, ‘The Astronaut,’ will be released on October 28, 2022. Since it’s a song made with so much love toward the fans, we hope ‘The Astronaut’ can be a gift to all of you,” the agency said in a statement.

The song, titled ‘The Astronaut’, will be released on Oct. 28 at 1 pm (KST) with pre-orders to begin later on Wednesday, BIGHIT Music notifies.

According to the sources, Jin will perform his solo debut with Coldplay in Argentina next Friday, October 28th.

Kim Seok-jin aka Jin of K-pop septet BTS is releasing his first solo single ahead of the mandatory military duty in South Korea.

It was announced earlier in the week that the international K-pop sensation boy band, BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, will be taking a career break to fulfill the mandatory 2-year military service in South Korea.

BTS managing company in an official announcement said that the first one to enroll in the military service is Jin.

He is on the verge of turning 30 years old, the oldest member of BTS.

“We’ll withdraw our request delaying Jin’s enlistment at the end of the month and will follow the administration’s enlistment procedures,” BIGHIT said adding that the other members will also enlist in order according to their plans.