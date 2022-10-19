Lux Style Awards called out for ignoring female musicians

Lux Style Awards are being called out for ignoring female musicians!

Female artists took to social media to highlight the exclusion, including, Meesha Shafi, Zeb Bangash, Maria Unera, Rachel Viccaji, and others.

The music section of the Lux Style Awards has four categories — song of the year, singer of the year, most streamed artist, and best live performance of the year.

However, each category only features male artists this year.

Meesha Shafi took to Instagram to talk about the unfair nomination list, tagging a list of fellow female musicians.

“Not a single woman nominated in the LSA music nominations. Erasure at this scale (there is an exceptionally high number of nominations this time) of the entire female population occupying the Pakistani music industry is unjustifiable and highly problematic,” she wrote.

“The LSA brand and jury has set an example of women being blindsided and denied the recognition they deserve. A brand like Lux, which sells its soaps on the back of women in its ads, ought to be more mindful of women’s equity on its platforms, especially when there is no dearth of women singing/songwriting and releasing high-quality music in any given year. LSA is accountable and should be answerable for this blatant discrimination,” she added.

On the other hand, Bangash shared Shafi’s post and wrote that awards and nominations in our industry haven’t necessarily been a measure of an artist’s caliber, contribution, or perhaps even popularity.

“They do, however, reflect a certain form of acknowledgment and acceptance of an artist in the mainstream fraternity, she said.

To completely ignore women on a platform fueled by a woman-centric brand that has always been run by women is surprising and gives cause for concern. I’m wondering why NO woman artist made the cut this year?”, Zeb questioned.

The criticism continues to pour into the Instagram timeline of various female singers of the country.

Singers Risham Faiz Bhutta and Sania from Justin Bibis also second Meesha Shafi’s remarks.

While Maria Unera also acknowledged Shafi’s criticism via her Insta stories.

Singer Rachel Viccaji also re-shared a post about Shafi, Bangash, and Risham Faiz Bhutta’s criticism of Lux Style Awards nominations.