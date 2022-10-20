Momina Mustehsan blasts Lux Style Awards for excluding female nominees

Momina Mustehsan is another popular Pakistani female singer to blast Lux Style Awards for excluding female nominees this year.

Momma demanded that the Lux Style Awards do better and must not put Pakistani women in music on mute.

Mustehsan taking to her Instagram stories wrote, “LSA holds value and respect of Pakistanis for being the longest-running event extending nods to the arts and artists, despite Lux not being an arts/music/film/entertainment entity but rather a multinational company’s soap brand’s marketing event — which is a separate conversation altogether.”

Mustehsan went on to say that it might have been an unintentional oversight from Unilever and Lux to “exclude an entire gender when setting out to acknowledge an entire industry — omitting female contributors even from the 80+ music works they did nominate in haphazard distribution — and that is exactly what the problem is when we take responsibility for extending nods on behalf of people, we owe it to be intentional, responsible, inclusive and fair to all.”

The ‘Beparwah’ singer added, “By completely ignoring every female contributor in music, we are depriving 110 million women of the representation and inspiration they truly deserve to see and be. Coming from a female-centric company like Unilever Pakistan that has made commendable efforts towards Gender Equality within their company by having a strong female presence across their workforce and especially at executive positions — it doesn’t sit right.”

Lux Style Awards are being called out for ignoring female musicians.

A number of female artists took to social media to highlight the exclusion, including, Meesha Shafi, Zeb Bangash, Maria Unera, Rachel Viccaji, and others.

The music section of the Lux Style Awards has four categories — song of the year, singer of the year, most streamed artist, and best live performance of the year.

However, each category only features male artists this year.