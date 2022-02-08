Osman Khalid Butt & Usman Mukhtar take #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan challenge to another level

The groovy new Pepsi song ‘SohnaTu’ recently dropped and it’s been making waves on the internet. Many celebrities took to their social media to show their love for the song including Osman Khalid Butt and Usman Mukhtar.

Osman Khalid first took to his Twitter and tweeted about how he’s loving the new Pepsi anthem.

“On repeat: Sohna Tu. Taha Malik and Pepsi came through with another banger; from the choreography to the visuals, the groovy beat, everything works!” He tweeted.

“Can’t wait for more songs from the #WhyNotMeriJaan universe,” he added.

Usman Mukhtar then replied to his tweet challenging him, “Then #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan”

Right after this exchange, the duo took the dance challenge to a whole other level. They posted their version of the #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan challenge on their Instagram accounts and challenged everyone to take part in it too.

“Guess who just accepted the #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan challenge! Time to groove to Taha Malik’s banger SohnaTu the only way we know, like two fitness instructors from the 80s. Join us in this challenge and show us how you would dance to these groovy beats,” they posted.

Taha Malik and Pepsi’s collaboration has proven to be one of the best collaborations of the year so far and the new challenge has got everyone excited!