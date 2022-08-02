Oyeyeah
Music

Pasoori continues to make waves, hit 300 million views on YouTube

It was released in  February earlier this year and was the sixth song to come out in Coke Studio’s 14th season.

OyeYeah News    By NewsDesk
posted on
View

Pasoori continues to make waves!

The Coke Studio 14’s sensational number has hit 300 million views on YouTube and the count is still on.

Published Earlier:

Even half a year later of its release, Shae Gill and Ali Sethi’s song continue to grab the attention of everyone from international dance crews to Hollywood productions as well as well-known stars from across the border.

Marking the 300 million views milestone, Ali Sethi shared a compilation video with behind-the-scenes clips from the official music video with a caption: “300 million”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ali Sethi (@alisethiofficial)

‘Pasoori’ has been written by Ali Sethi and Fazal Abbas, with the composition done by Sethi, himself, and Zulfiqar J Khan, aka Xulfi.

It was released in  February earlier this year and was the sixth song to come out in Coke Studio’s 14th season.

the authorNewsDesk
All posts byNewsDesk

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You