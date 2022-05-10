Oyeyeah
Passori gains international appreciation labelled as ‘Pop Song That’s Uniting India and Pakistan’

Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s Pasoori reached hitting 100 million views on YouTube.

By Saman Siddiqui
Passori gains international appreciation; ‘Pop Song That’s Uniting India and Pakistan’!

A recent feature published by The New Yorker shares heaps of praises for Ali Sethi’s Coke Studio 14 collaboration, the Punjabi song Passori.

Though the track has been a duet sung by a rousing duet with Shae Gill, a Pakistani singer, and also an Instagram star, the article heaps praise for Sethi naming it his song.

Published Earlier:

Zulfiqar Khan, aka Xulfi, music producer for the 14th season of the popular music program found Anushae Gill, who goes by Shae Gill—a student of economics whose best friend started posting videos of her singing on Instagram in 2019.

The song title “Pasoori,” a Punjabi word that translates roughly to “difficult mess,” has been opted as a metaphor to express the dire situation existing between two countries in a perpetual conflict. For millions, the histories and cultural touchstones of India and Pakistan are entwined.

The article has led Ali Sethi and Pasoori to trend on the Twitter timeline.

 

 

Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s Pasoori has reached hitting 100 million views on YouTube and still counting.

