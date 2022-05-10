Passori gains international appreciation labelled as ‘Pop Song That’s Uniting India and Pakistan’

Passori gains international appreciation; ‘Pop Song That’s Uniting India and Pakistan’!



A recent feature published by The New Yorker shares heaps of praises for Ali Sethi’s Coke Studio 14 collaboration, the Punjabi song Passori.



Though the track has been a duet sung by a rousing duet with Shae Gill, a Pakistani singer, and also an Instagram star, the article heaps praise for Sethi naming it his song.

Read more: Pasoori hits record 100M views on YouTube

Zulfiqar Khan, aka Xulfi, music producer for the 14th season of the popular music program found Anushae Gill, who goes by Shae Gill—a student of economics whose best friend started posting videos of her singing on Instagram in 2019.

The song title “Pasoori,” a Punjabi word that translates roughly to “difficult mess,” has been opted as a metaphor to express the dire situation existing between two countries in a perpetual conflict. For millions, the histories and cultural touchstones of India and Pakistan are entwined.



The article has led Ali Sethi and Pasoori to trend on the Twitter timeline.

no takebacks but i had so much fun writing this piece about ali sethi and “pasoori” for @NewYorker that it seems strange THEY paid ME.https://t.co/oKo2CfWCll — priyanka mattoo (@naanking) May 9, 2022

This article beautifully captures so many things about Ali Sethi's music. So lovely to read prose that evokes a vivid imagery, an endless world that is only visible through poetry and art.@naanking



Utterly proud of Ali, Shae, Xulfi and team 💖💖 https://t.co/P37ZPcoPb4 — Mehr Tarar (@MehrTarar) May 10, 2022

Great piece on my amazing 'Jungle Nama' collaborator Ali Sethi, and his wonderful song 'Pasoori' which is building bridges across the Indian subcontinent. (His audiobook for 'Jungle Nama' is amazing too).https://t.co/I3dYpVLTiJ — Amitav Ghosh (@GhoshAmitav) May 9, 2022

This piece about my old friend Ali Sethi and his gorgeous music lifted my soul right when I needed it https://t.co/IgKTGJWFyK — Irin Carmon (@irin) May 9, 2022

If there's one artist you would ask me whom I'm following religiously, it would be Ali Sethi. This piece in New Yorker about Ali Sethi and the beautiful song 'Pasoori' has my heart. Thank you so much for writing it @naanking!!https://t.co/zWar27L3Ia — Sushmita Dey (@sushsmitatweets) May 10, 2022

How can u not be happy for Ali sethi?? Guy deserves the world.. https://t.co/HFXciiBRFL — MK (@mudkhal) May 9, 2022

Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s Pasoori has reached hitting 100 million views on YouTube and still counting.