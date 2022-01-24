PSL 7 Anthem: Good video, upbeat much hyped song perhaps a perfect dance number

The much-awaited PSL 7 Anthem has finally arrived on Monday evening.

As expected Abdullah Siddiqui weaves the magic of his signature music beats featuring two of the pop icons of Pakistani music Atif Aslam and Aimag Baig.



The song with the striking beat and good video for us turns out to be a perfect dance number rather than a perfect PSL Anthem!

Both Atif Aslam and Aima Baig are undeniably the best, but somehow the choice of singers for coming together for this Agay Dekh seems to be a mismatch.

Though it’s for the first time Atif is singing for PSL.

Well, there are some netizens who will agree with our anthem review:

Me to PCB after listening to PSL 7 Anthem

The anthem of PSL 7 has been released, But still "Phir Seeti Baje Gi" by Ali Zafar is best. No one can beat Ali Zafar



No one can beat Ali Zafar

Quite a show this #PSLAnthem … aima is truly redundant in the song she couldn't keep up to the class of Atif all the while

So what do you think after seven seasons of Pakistan Premier League which of the PSL Anthem can be ranked the best?

Do let us know in the comments below.