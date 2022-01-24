Oyeyeah
PSL 7 Anthem: Good video, upbeat much hyped song perhaps a perfect dance number

HBL Pakistan Super League 2022 anthem has been produced and composed by Abdullah Siddiqui.

PSL 7 Anthem
The much-awaited PSL 7 Anthem has finally arrived on Monday evening.

As expected Abdullah Siddiqui weaves the magic of his signature music beats featuring two of the pop icons of Pakistani music Atif Aslam and Aimag Baig.

The song with the striking beat and good video for us turns out to be a perfect dance number rather than a perfect PSL Anthem!

Published Earlier:

Both Atif Aslam and Aima Baig are undeniably the best, but somehow the choice of singers for coming together for this Agay Dekh seems to be a mismatch.

Though it’s for the first time Atif is singing for PSL.

Well, there are some netizens who will agree with our anthem review:

 

So what do you think after seven seasons of Pakistan Premier League which of the PSL Anthem can be ranked the best?

Do let us know in the comments below.

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
