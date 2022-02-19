Oyeyeah
Mystical Sufi Night rescheduled as Rahat Fateh Ali Khan contracts Covid-19 in Dubai

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 hours after leaving Pakistan

By Saman Siddiqui
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan contracts Covid-19 in Dubai, it emerges on Saturday.

The development has prompted the organizers to reschedule the music maestro’s concert date.

Published Earlier:

Mystical Sufi Night will now be held on Saturday, 12th March 2022.

“We sadly announce the rescheduling of the Mystical Sufi Night as Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has tested Covid+. The event has now been rescheduled for Saturday, 12th March 2022 We greatly regret the inconvenience caused,” said the announcement.

As being reported, the celebrated singer tested positive for coronavirus in Dubai hours after testing negative in Pakistan.

The 47-year-old music legend has been quarantined for the next 10 days.

Here at OyeYeah, we wish him a swift recovery.

 

