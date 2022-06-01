Sajjad Ali announces new album in 16 years

Sajjad Ali announces a new album in 16 years!

Taking it to social media, popular Pakistani artist Sajjad Ali has revealed that he will be releasing his first music album in good 16 years.

The announcement caught the music fans by surprise.

According to Sajjad Ali, the new music album is titled Aatish.

The album will comprise six songs from different genres of music.

In November 2021, Sajjad Ali released a new song ‘Qarar’ which features famous Pakistani actress Sonya Hussyn.