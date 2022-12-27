Shae Gill lights up Times Square as Spotify’s EQUAL Pakistan ambassador

Shae Gill lighted up New York Times Square as Spotify’s EQUAL Pakistan ambassador!

Spotify announced Shae Gill as Spotify EQUAL Pakistan’s ambassador for the month of December.

The global music platform in Pakistan broke the latest news on its Instagram handle by posting an image of the billboard featuring the Pakistani singer with the caption, “Zindagi hai kitni haseen with Shae Gill shining bright on Times Square.”

The Passori singer also made it to the Top 50 Asian Stars list of 2022 along with her co-singer Ali Sethi.