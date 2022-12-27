Music

Shae Gill lights up Times Square as Spotify’s EQUAL Pakistan ambassador

NewsDeskDecember 27, 2022
0 1 Less than a minute

Shae Gill lighted up New York Times Square as Spotify’s EQUAL Pakistan ambassador!

Spotify announced Shae Gill as Spotify EQUAL Pakistan’s ambassador for the month of December.

The global music platform in Pakistan broke the latest news on its Instagram handle by posting an image of the billboard featuring the Pakistani singer with the caption,  “Zindagi hai kitni haseen with Shae Gill shining bright on Times Square.”

 

The Passori singer also made it to the Top 50 Asian Stars list of 2022 along with her co-singer Ali Sethi.

 

NewsDeskDecember 27, 2022
0 1 Less than a minute

NewsDesk

Related Articles

Pasoori surpasses BTS’ Butter to become the most-Googled song of 2022 globally

December 7, 2022

Aima Baig drops teaser of upcoming song ‘Pyar hova tha’

December 5, 2022

Bohemia is in Lahore set to perform at Pakistan Fest 2022

December 4, 2022

BTS Jin To Enlist For Military Training On Dec 13, Report

November 24, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

17 − eight =

Back to top button