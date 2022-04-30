Oyeyeah
Taz Stereo Nation singer dies aged 54

Tributes pour in for the 90's pop sensation Taz

Taz Stereo Nation singer passed away aged 54 on Friday.

Taz Stereo Nation died on April 30 after falling into a coma and struggling for his life in the hospital after suffering from liver failure.

Taz from Stereo Nation has passed away in hospital, his family said in a statement issued on Friday.

Tarsame Singh Saini, popularly known as Taz Stereo Nation, was previously Johnny Zee.

A British singer, composer, and actor of Indian descent has been regarded as a pioneer of the British Asian music scene.

He gave Punjabi music a new dimension in pop. 

He rose to fame in 1989 with his album ‘Hit The Deck’.

Taz was the lead singer of the pop band Stereo Nation which was formed in 1996.

Slave II Fusion, released in 2000, became his most popular album to date.

The album featured many of his most iconic hit songs, including Pyar Ho Gaya, Nachenge Saari Raat, and Gallan Gorian.

All of Taz’s albums have been certified gold, platinum, or multi-platinum, with the exception of two.


Tributes poured in on social media after the news of the 90’s pop sensation Taz’s death surfaced online.

 

 

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master's Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies.
