Taz Stereo Nation singer dies aged 54

Taz Stereo Nation died on April 30 after falling into a coma and struggling for his life in the hospital after suffering from liver failure.

Taz from Stereo Nation has passed away in hospital, his family said in a statement issued on Friday.



Tarsame Singh Saini, popularly known as Taz Stereo Nation, was previously Johnny Zee.

A British singer, composer, and actor of Indian descent has been regarded as a pioneer of the British Asian music scene.

He gave Punjabi music a new dimension in pop.

He rose to fame in 1989 with his album ‘Hit The Deck’.



Taz was the lead singer of the pop band Stereo Nation which was formed in 1996.

Slave II Fusion, released in 2000, became his most popular album to date.

The album featured many of his most iconic hit songs, including Pyar Ho Gaya, Nachenge Saari Raat, and Gallan Gorian.

All of Taz’s albums have been certified gold, platinum, or multi-platinum, with the exception of two.



Tributes poured in on social media after the news of the 90’s pop sensation Taz’s death surfaced online.

Heartbroken to hear that a pioneer of the British Asian music scene has just left us. You cannot underestimate my excitement on hearing #HitTheDeck. By #jonnyZee then ⁦@tazstereonation⁩ pure Br’Asian pop fusion. 🙏🏾 for all the joy you gave me Taz ❤️ 💔 God Bless you pic.twitter.com/ZkP96BAEuX — Gurinder Chadha OBE 💙 (@GurinderC) April 29, 2022

Just heard that British fusion music pioneer Taz Stereo Nation has passed away peacefully in hospital. Thoughts and prayers with @tazstereonation family, friends and fans. 🙏🏻#TazStereoNation — Asjad Nazir (@asjadnazir) April 29, 2022

Deeply saddened to hear that a pioneer of the British Asian music scene Taz (Stereo Nation) has just left us. "Nachan gee Sari Raat" and so many other fantastic songs by this gem. Tarsame Singh Saini, also known as #TazStereoNation and previously #JohnnyZee. #RIP pic.twitter.com/WfBBnYBvZu — Nadira Mushtaque Syed (@naadiisporty) April 29, 2022

R.I.P my bro #TazStereoNation

May God bless ur soul.. Will miss u my bro…#Legend pic.twitter.com/fSZLYcCYeu — Roach Killa (@roachkilla1) April 29, 2022