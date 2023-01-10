Music

Young Stunners set to perform at Wireless music festival in Abu Dhabi

NewsDeskJanuary 10, 2023
Young Stunners are set to perform at the Wireless music festival in Abu Dhabi!

The other stars to be performing at the event include Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Wegz, Black Sherif, Ali Gatie, King, Divine, and others.

Wireless, a European festival celebrating pop culture, will feature Talha Yunus and Talha Anjum of Young Stunners performing on March 11, 2023.

The Ticket Master announced the sale of tickets for the event on Social media revealing that the event is taking place at Etihad Park, Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

 

A Pakistani hip-hop duo, Young Stunners, featuring Talha Anjum and Talhah Yunus was formed in Karachi in 2012.

Much of their music is produced by Jokhay.

Young Stunners rose to fame as rappers after releasing their first song “Burger-e-Karachi” on YouTube.

 

