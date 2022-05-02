Zoheb Hassan calls out unauthorized use of Nazia Hassan’s song ‘Dosti’ in ‘Sinf e Aahan’!

The latest episode of ISPR production airing on ARY Digital featured the popular song Dosti originally sung by Nazia Hassan.

Dosti was used in the latest episode performed by the characters of Syra Yousuf and Yehali Tashiya.

Zoheb also tweeted out and reshared a Facebook post by entertainment company B&H International Private Limited, which is the copyright owner of all songs written and composed by Nazia and Zoheb.

Though his previous tweet has been taken down.

The veteran musician cleared the air that he did not call out the use of the song for money. It was because of being used without permission.

Some believe I objected re the #unauthorized use of my #Dosti song to extort money from #ISPR #sinfeahan. This is quite upsetting and false seeing all of Nazia and my song royalties go towards #charitableactivities in #Pakistan under #NaziaHassanfoundation. pic.twitter.com/l3nAqoYxCQ — Zoheb Hassan Official (@zoheb_hassan) May 1, 2022

The post featuring a notice of copyright infringement, read, “It has come to our knowledge that below mentioned parties have used and commercially broadcast our song entitled Dosti, composed by Zoheb Hassan and sung originally by Nazia Hassan and Zoheb Hassan, without our prior consent or approval by producers or drama serial Sinf e Aahan.”

"We, therefore, reserve our right to take action against all liable parties involved or associated with such infringement, it added.






