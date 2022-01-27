10 soldiers martyred in terrorist attack on check post in Balochistan’s Kech district

Ten soldiers were martyred after terrorists attacked a security forces’ check-post in Balochistan’s Kech district.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists stormed the security forces’ post on the night of Jan 25-26.

“During intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed and several injured. While repulsing terrorists’ fire raid, 10 soldiers embraced martyrdom,” ISPR stated.

The ISPR said three terrorists were nailed in the follow-up clearance operation that was underway.

“The armed forces are determined to eliminate terrorists from our soil no matter what the cost,” the ISPR statement said.

Earlier this month, a soldier was martyred after terrorists attacked a military post in Bannu’s Janikhel.