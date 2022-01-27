Oyeyeah
Latest News

10 soldiers martyred in terrorist attack on check post in Balochistan’s Kech district

The ISPR said three terrorists were nailed in the follow-up clearance operation

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui6 views
posted on
Views

Ten soldiers were martyred after terrorists attacked a security forces’ check-post in Balochistan’s Kech district.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists stormed the security forces’ post on the night of Jan 25-26.

Published Earlier:

“During intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed and several injured. While repulsing terrorists’ fire raid, 10 soldiers embraced martyrdom,” ISPR stated.

The ISPR said three terrorists were nailed in the follow-up clearance operation that was underway.

“The armed forces are determined to eliminate terrorists from our soil no matter what the cost,” the ISPR statement said.

Earlier this month, a soldier was martyred after terrorists attacked a military post in Bannu’s Janikhel.

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You