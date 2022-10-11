12 Major Generals of Pakistan Army promoted to the Rank of Lieutenant General

12 Major Generals of the Pakistan Army have been promoted to the Rank of Lieutenant General on Tuesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement notified that: “Those promoted included Major General Inam Haider Malik, Major General Fayyaz Hussain Shah, Major General Nauman Zakria, Major General Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Major General Ayman Bilal Safdar, Major General Ahsan Gulrez, Major General Syed Aamer Raza, Major General Shahid Imtiaz, Major General Muhammad Munir Afsar, Major General Babar Iftikhar, Major General Yousaf Jamal, and Major General Kashif Nazir.”

Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, currently serving as the ISPR director general is among the promoted officers. He was appointed to the post in January 2020.

A graduate of Command & Staff College Quetta, LtGen Iftikhar was commissioned in 6 Lancers, served as an instructor at National Defence University (NDU), Islamabad, completed a Foreign Staff Course in Jordan, led a brigade at Mir Ali during Zarbe Azb Operation, and executed post-pandemic operations.



Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed was appointed the Bahawalpur corps commander earlier this year in August, after he was replaced by Lt Gen Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat as the new Peshawar corps commander.

Furthermore, Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor is also among the promoted staff. He was appointed as the Commander XII Corps (Quetta), replacing Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali, who was martyred in a helicopter crash. Lt Gen Ghafoor had previously served as the ISPR head.