Oyeyeah
Latest News

Seven security personnel martyred, 13 terrorists killed in Panjgur and Naushki: ISPR

The security forces had thwarted terror attacks on their camps in Balochistan, initially killing four terrorists on Wednesday evening.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui106 views
posted on
terrorist attacks Panjgur and NaushkiTerrorist attacks in Panjgur and Naushki | OyeYeah News
Views

Seven security personnel were martyred, 13 terrorists were killed in Panjgur and Naushki: ISPR

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday in a statement said that the security forces carried out clearance operations on Wednesday night to hunt down terrorists hiding in Panjgur and Naushki areas of Baluchistan and successfully repulsed the terrorist attacks.

Published Earlier:

“Terrorists attempted to attack security forces camps at two locations, Panjgur and Naushki, in Balochistan late evening today,” ISPR said.

“Both attacks have been successfully repulsed while inflicting heavy casualties on terrorists,” it added.

“In Naushki, the security forces shot down five more terrorists, bringing the tally to nine terrorists killed in the area while four soldiers embraced martyrdom in the encounter,” the ISPR said.

“As per the initial investigation, intelligence agencies have intercepted communications between terrorists and their handlers in Afghanistan and India,” the statement concluded.

According to the latest updates, an operation is still underway in Panjgur for the elimination of terrorists present in the area, where four terrorists have so far been killed and four to five others have been encircled by the security forces.

The attacks were the latest in a string of terrorist acts seen in recent weeks in Baluchistan.

PM Imran Khan salutes security forces for repulsing terror attacks in Balochistan

Following the development, PM Imran Khan has honoured the security forces of Pakistan for foiling the terror attacks on their camps in Balochistan.

“We salute our brave security forces who repulsed terrorist attacks against security forces’ camps in Panjgur & Naushki, Balochistan. The nation stands united behind our security forces who continue to give great sacrifices to protect us,” the premier said in a tweet.

 

Earlier in the day, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh while addressing the press told that the terrorist attacks on the camp of security forces in Naushki and Panjgur and said that four security personnel also embraced martyrdom in retaliation. We salute the brave officers over repulsing the attacks, he expressed.

Sheikh Rashid said that our security forces are well trained to foil any kind of terrorist attack.

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You