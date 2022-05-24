Oyeyeah
At least 14 children and 1 teacher killed in shooting at a Texas elementary school

The school where gunman opened fire, has students between the ages of 7 and 10

At least 14 children and 1 teacher were killed in a shooting at a Texas elementary school!

A teenage shooter “horrifically” killed 14 children and one teacher at Robb Elementary School in Texas state, officials confirmed.

A gunman shot and killed 14 students and one teacher at a Texas elementary school in the town of Uvalde, Governor Greg Abbott said on Tuesday.

The suspect, a local 18-year-old high school student, was shot dead by responding police officers.

Mr. Abbott said the 18-year-old gunman abandoned his vehicle around noon local time and entered Robb Elementary with a handgun and possibly a rifle.

“He shot and killed horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher,” Mr. Abbott added.

Uvalde Hospital earlier said it was treating 13 children who had arrived via bus or ambulance.

The two children who died were deceased on arrival, the hospital said.

The emerging updates about the latest shooting tragedy have left the world in shock.

This is not the first case of a mass shooting at a school in the US.

 

 

 

 

 

