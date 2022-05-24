At least 14 children and 1 teacher killed in shooting at a Texas elementary school

At least 14 children and 1 teacher were killed in a shooting at a Texas elementary school!

A teenage shooter “horrifically” killed 14 children and one teacher at Robb Elementary School in Texas state, officials confirmed.



A gunman shot and killed 14 students and one teacher at a Texas elementary school in the town of Uvalde, Governor Greg Abbott said on Tuesday.

The suspect, a local 18-year-old high school student, was shot dead by responding police officers.

Mr. Abbott said the 18-year-old gunman abandoned his vehicle around noon local time and entered Robb Elementary with a handgun and possibly a rifle.

“He shot and killed horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher,” Mr. Abbott added.

Uvalde Hospital earlier said it was treating 13 children who had arrived via bus or ambulance.

The two children who died were deceased on arrival, the hospital said.

The emerging updates about the latest shooting tragedy have left the world in shock.

This is not the first case of a mass shooting at a school in the US.

Texas Gov. Abbott said the Uvalde shooter "shot and killed — horrifically, incomprehensibly — 14 students & a teacher." -These horrors will continue (Sandy Hook), and many more since. But no one changes anything. You can’t wear your mask in school but bring your guns. #texas https://t.co/EGBE6j6ndU — Daisy Fuentes Marx (@DaisyFuentes) May 24, 2022

So bloody awful, but here we go again. And almost exactly a year since Governor Greg Abbott liberalised gun laws in #Texas still further…. https://t.co/FSKXGIJLlx — Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) May 24, 2022

Jesus Christ.

Another mass shooting in America.

This time in an elementary school.

How many Americans, how many little kids, need to die before we finally say enough and throw-out those standing in the way of gun reform? 💔 — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) May 24, 2022

This tweet from 2015 is still up. From the governor of Texas who just announced the mass murder of 14 kids to the world. I wonder if he's still "EMBARRASSED" about Texas not selling enough guns. https://t.co/3qiiTaNHAy — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 24, 2022

#Uvalde #Texas

Lets see how much those guns helped the US in preventing school shootings.



This country is full of lunatics. pic.twitter.com/yoY4RIscrI — Greenstijl (@greenstijl) May 24, 2022

14 parents dropped off 14 children at an elementary school today in #uvalde #texas, 1 teacher went to work like any other day. Now 15 families are mourning. 14 children gone, 1 teacher gone. How many more times does this have to happen before enough is enough?? — Lianne (@L_K_T_H_19) May 24, 2022