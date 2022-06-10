14 PTI leaders get interim bail in long march vandalism case

14 PTI leaders get interim bail in the long march vandalism case on Friday.

As reported, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore accepted the interim bail pleas of PTI leaders, including former federal ministers Hammad Azhar, Shafqat Mahmood, and Yasmin Rashid in a case pertaining to alleged vandalism and damage of property during the party’s long march.

The court has directed each of the petitioners to submit Rs100,000 as the surety against bails.

ATC had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the PTI leaders earlier in the day.

PTI leaders whose warrants had been issued reached out to the court for interim bails.

As reported, PTI leaders including Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Zubair Niazi, Andleeb Abbas, Hammad Azhar, Yasir Gillani, Nadeem Bara, and Mian Aslam Iqbal reached the anti-terrorism court for bail to avoid arrest by police.

The Gulberg and Shahdara police stations in Lahore had obtained non-bailable arrest warrants for the PTI leaders on the charge of terrorism and damage to state property during the long march on May 25.