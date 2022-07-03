20 killed as Quetta-bound bus plunges into ravine in Baluchistan

20 killed as Quetta-bound bus plunges into ravine in Balochistan on Sunday.

As reported a passenger bus on its way from Rawalpindi to Quetta met an accident near Sherani district.

The driver lost control over the steering due to overspeeding amid rain, resultantly, the vehicle skidded into the ravine.

According to Shirani district’s assistant commissioner, 19 passengers were killed and 12 others sustained injuries in the tragic accident.

The police said that the death toll in the accident rose to 20 after one injured succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

According to the DI Khan police, a Sada Bahar coach was on its way from Rawalpindi to Quetta when it met an accident in an area bordering Balochistan.

According to the rescue sources, the bodies of the two deceased have been shifted to Zhob Hospital, whereas, the rest were moved to Mughal Kot Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan.

Balochistan Chief Minister Quddus Bizenjo expressing grief over the loss of precious lives in the tragic incident directed the administration and the rescue officials to expedite their efforts.

He ordered the authorities to impose a state of emergency in Zhob’s hospitals and provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed their condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls.

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz also expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the accident and extended his sympathy to the families of the victims.