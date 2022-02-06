20 terrorists killed as security forces complete clearance operation in Panjgur, Naushki

20 terrorists have been killed as security forces complete clearance operations in the Panjgur and Naushki areas of Baluchistan.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement issued on Saturday notified that “a total of 20 terrorists were killed during Panjgur and Naushki operations. Security forces have completed the clearance operation.”

During the operation, five soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer, were martyred and six soldiers were injured in the follow-up operations at Panjgur that lasted 72 hours.

ISPR added that the terrorists had attacked security forces’ camps at Naushki and Panjgur late evening on February 2.

Both the attacks were “repulsed successfully by the prompt response from troops” at both locations, it added.

Read the full statement here:

The statement added, “In Naushki, nine terrorists were killed, while four security forces personnel, including an officer, embraced martyrdom during shooting them out, the ISPR said. In Panjgur, security forces repulsed the terrorist attack after an intense exchange of fire and terrorists fled from area.”

The military’s media wing added that the security forces carried out a clearance operation to hunt down the hiding terrorists in the area after the attack on February 2.

“Four fleeing terrorists were killed at Panjgur, while four terrorists were encircled the next day by security forces. All encircled terrorists were killed in today’s operation as they failed to surrender,” the ISPR said.

“Our security forces stand firm and resolutely committed to eliminating the menace of terrorism from our soil no matter what the cost,” vowed the Pakistan military’s media wing ISPR.